UAE leaders condole with Zambian President over passing of former president

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, over the passing of former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the President of Zambia.