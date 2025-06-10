ENOC Group, DP World sign MoU to strengthen emergency response capabilities

DUBAI, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- ENOC Group and DP World have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance emergency and fire response capabilities across Dubai’s key energy and logistics infrastructure, through joint training, planning and coordination.

The agreement was signed at the ENOC headquarters in Dubai by Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, and Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC.

Al Falasi said, “This MoU marks a significant stride forward in solidifying our commitment to the highest safety standards and emergency preparedness… This collaborative approach will undoubtedly enhance our collective ability to respond effectively to any unforeseen incidents, safeguarding our people, assets, and the community.”

Bin Damithan stated, “Safety is the core value that underpins everything we do at DP World. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to creating a safe environment for our people, assets and operations. Together with ENOC, we’re enhancing our ability to respond to emergencies and building more resilient, safe infrastructure to support regional trade.”

The MoU mandates an annual joint exercise to enhance training, preparedness, and response times, spearheaded by ENOC and DP World's emergency teams. It also outlines regular updates to emergency response plans and a shared protocol for engaging external parties to ensure swift and coordinated action.