Moro Hub, OpenText to accelerate digital transformation across UAE

DUBAI, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, announced a strategic agreement with OpenText, the global leader in Information Management solutions.

The agreement empowers Moro Hub to resell OpenText’s comprehensive portfolio of AI-enabled solutions and services across the UAE, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to driving digital transformation in alignment with the “We the UAE 2031 Vision”.

Through this collaboration, Moro Hub will offer public and private sector organisations access to OpenText’s best-in-class technologies, including solutions for Content Services, Digital Experience, Security, and advanced Analytics.

These offerings will enable customers to modernise operations, enhance data-driven decision-making, and meet the growing demands of a digitally connected world.

“This agreement not only strengthens our service offering but also contributes directly to the UAE’s smart infrastructure development, setting new benchmarks in efficiency, security, and sustainability,” said Mohammed bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

With AI adoption in the Middle East expected to contribute over $320 billion to the regional economy by 2030 (PwC), this partnership positions Moro Hub and OpenText at the forefront of innovation, enabling the delivery of secure, intelligent, and scalable services to businesses and government entities.

Harald Adams, Sales Vice President of Emerging Markets at OpenText, stated, “This partnership between OpenText and Moro Hub reflects our shared vision to empower organisations in the UAE to drive innovation through AI-powered technologies. Together, we aim to support national digital transformation efforts and deliver secure, intelligent solutions that enable future-ready operations."