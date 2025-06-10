Sharjah Executive Council reviews 2024 Endowment Trusts Account report

SHARJAH, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the council's meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The council discussed several topics related to monitoring the performance of government departments and implementing the plans and public policies of the Emirate of Sharjah, aiming to provide the best services to communities across various sectors.

The Council reviewed a report on the services provided by Sharjah museums to visitors across the cities and regions of the Emirate. The report detailed how the museums operate in conveying and documenting historical, cultural, heritage, artistic, and Islamic information, in addition to offering an educational and entertaining experience targeting all age groups from children to adults.

It also examined the annual report for the Endowment Trusts Account for the year 2024, highlighting the most notable achievements and initiatives carried out. The report showed growth in assets, revenues, and donations to various endowment projects, alongside the completion of a number of endowment projects that reinforced the position of endowment as a sustainable developmental tool.

The Council was introduced to key figures and statistics from the report, including the income statement for the endowment trust account, the income statement for wills and endowment deeds, endowment projects implemented during 2024, endowment assets, the entities benefiting from endowment implementation inside and outside the country, and endowment investment.