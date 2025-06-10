Ali Al Nuaimi receives Indian Foreign Secretary in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), received today in Abu Dhabi India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the Federal National Council and the Indian Parliament, in line with the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India.

The discussions aimed to strengthen coordination and exchange of expertise on issues of mutual interest.