UAE participates in Indo Defence 2025 with National Pavilion showcasing over 90 defence products

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE is participating in Indo Defence 2025, held from 11 to 14 June at the Jakarta International Expo. The national pavilion is organised with the support of Tawazun Council and the Ministry of Defence, and as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance UAE’s global presence in the defence sector.

Spanning an area of 704 square metres, the UAE National Pavilion features more than 90 products and advanced systems across land, sea and air domains, alongside cybersecurity and secure communications technologies, reflecting the rapid growth and advancement of the UAE’s defence manufacturing capabilities.

The pavilion brings together a selection of leading defence companies under the EDGE Group, showcasing state of the art technologies and products. Among the Group’s participating companies are: CARACAL, LAHAB, AL TARIQ, HALCON, AL JASOOR, NIMR, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), SIGN4L, KATIM, ORYXLABS, HORIZON, BEACON RED, and ADASI. AMMROC is also present as one of the key UAE companies taking part in the pavilion.

Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Sector Chief of Defence and Security Industry Affairs at Tawazun Council, said: “This participation presents a strategic opportunity to strengthen defence ties between the UAE and Indonesia, and to showcase the advanced manufacturing and technological capabilities achieved by our national defence industry.”

He added, “Our presence at Indo Defence 2025 reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to expanding its footprint in global defence markets, particularly across Asia, which represents one of the most promising regions.”

Al Romaithi emphasised Tawazun Council’s pivotal role in enabling and empowering the national defence industry by fostering strategic partnerships and providing platforms to demonstrate UAE’s cutting-edge capabilities. He noted that the UAE’s presence at Indo Defence reflects the country’s ongoing commitment to industrial innovation and the development of globally relevant defence capabilities – in line with the leadership’s vision to position the UAE as a trusted and influential partner within the regional and international security ecosystem.

This participation marks a key milestone in the UAE’s strategic approach to opening new markets, deepening industrial collaboration with Asian partners, and exploring opportunities that support a knowledge-based, and technologically advanced economy.

