Chinese trendy toy Labubu witnesses surge in popularity, prices amid panic buying

BEIJING, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) - As the craze for the trendy Chinese toy Labubu intensifies, prices for the mischievous-looking vinyl figure have soared to around 34,000 yuan ($4,730) on some e-commerce platforms, three times the original price, the Global Times has learned.

The price of the MEGA LABUBU TEC, a 79.3-centimeter-tall version with freckles, has skyrocketed to 34,929 yuan on a Chinese e-commerce platform. Its original price was around 9,900 yuan.

A total of 165 of the Labubu toys have been sold since they were launched in October 2022, a customer service employee from a shop on the e-commerce platform told the Global Times. In addition, the employee stated that many high-priced Labubu products have seen a notable uptick in recent purchases.

Standing at 101 centimeters tall, "Labubu The Monsters," a collaboration with Vans, was priced at 38,074 yuan per unit on JD.com, one of China's largest retailers, according to its online description.

The Global Times found that even smaller Labubu models, around 38 centimeters tall, are being sold for up to 16,697 yuan.

Labubu, the elf-like doll created by Chinese toy maker Pop Mart, has gained global attention, while sightings of Western celebrities with the toy have fueled consumer demand.

The trend is visible both online and offline across major international markets. Chinese trendy toy stores have secured prime locations in cities like Paris and London, where overseas fans line up for hours to buy the most coveted items, according to media reports.

Staff at Pop Mart shops in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, stated that when the Labubu Generation 3 blind boxes [a type of packaging that keeps its contents a mystery until it is opened] were released in April this year, they were still available in physical stores, a new media account affiliated with the Henan Daily reported on June 6.

Now, however, customers must join fan groups to receive restocking notifications, complete purchases through Pop Mart's official platforms, and pick up the items in-store.

"Since last year, it has been extremely popular in Southeast Asia. Now, nine out of 10 people entering the store ask about Labubu," said a staff member from a Zhengzhou Pop Mart shop, adding that restocking is irregular and no fixed schedule exists.