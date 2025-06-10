International Charity Organisation's Eid Al-Adha campaign reaches out to 90,000 families inside, outside UAE

AJMAN, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) --The International Charity Organisation (ICO) has provided 15,000 sacrificial animals as part of its 2025 Eid Al-Adha campaign. The initiative benefited 90,000 families of orphans and low-income households both inside and outside the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Khalid Abdulwahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of ICO, stated that their efforts this year reached 20 countries, targeting remote and marginalised communities suffering from harsh conditions. He noted that the distribution of 15,000 sacrifices reflects the donors' trust in the organisation and embodies the true spirit of giving.