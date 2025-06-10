Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Shamsi as SCDA Director-General

SHARJAH, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree appointing a Director-General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA).

The decree stipulates that Brigadier General Yousef Obaid Yousef Harmoul Al Shamsi, Deputy Director-General of Police Stations at the Sharjah Police General Command, will be transferred to the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority and appointed as Director-General of the Authority, effective from the date of issuance of this decree.