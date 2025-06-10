Sharjah CP receives Sultan of Dawoodi Bohra community

SHARJAH, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, received, on Tuesday, Dr Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin of the Dawoodi Bohra community, along with his accompanying delegation, at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

At the start of the meeting, attended by Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Government Relation, the Crown Prince warmly welcomed Dr Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin. He conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to the Sultan of the Bohras.

