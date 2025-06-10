Death toll rises to 10 in Austria school shooting

VIENNA,10th June, 2025 (WAM) – At least ten people have been killed in a school shooting in the southern Austrian city of Graz, according to the city’s mayor.

Several students and at least one adult, as well as the suspected shooter, were among the dead, Elke Kahr confirmed.

Calling it a “terrible tragedy”, the mayor said that many injured had been taken to hospital.

The perpetrator, who acted alone, has been described by local media as a 22-year-old former student who had been a victim of bullying at the school.

Austria’s president Alexander Van der Bellen said the country is in mourning following the Graz shooting.

“This horror is one which cannot be put into words. What happened today in a school in Graz has struck our country right in the heart,” he said in a statement.

“Austria mourns. And in this hour we stand together. We stand together, to withstand the pain together. We stand together, to be there for all of the injured.

“Today, and in the heavy days ahead, which will be heavy, our country will show that our strength lies in this togetherness.