MBRF signs MoU with Bibliotheca Alexandrina to promote knowledge accessibility for all, particularly people of determination

DUBAI, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bibliotheca Alexandrina (BA) in the Arab Republic of Egypt to create joint knowledge projects that facilitate seamless access to educational and knowledge content, especially for people of determination. This move is a testament to MBRF’s commitment to promoting and empowering knowledge-based communities both regionally and globally.

The MoU was signed by Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, and Dr. Ahmed Zayed, Director of BA. During the signing ceremony, both parties expressed their interest in this institutional collaboration, which signifies a pivotal step in the efforts to enhance Arab knowledge and intellectual development.

The agreement covers various areas of collaboration, with a key focus on producing DAISY-format digital talking books to enhance knowledge accessibility for individuals with visual impairments. Additionally, the MoU outlines plans for joint training programs, exchange of expertise in library science, and the organization of engaging and innovative cultural and knowledge-based events.

Jamal bin Huwaireb said: “Our collaboration with the prestigious and historic Bibliotheca Alexandrina marks a significant milestone in our continued efforts to position knowledge as a cornerstone of sustainable development in the Arab world. In line with MBRF’s vision to empower individuals and strengthen communities in navigating future challenges, we firmly believe that impactful knowledge partnerships can open new avenues for meaningful transformation.

Through this agreement, we reaffirm our dedication to expanding alliances with leading intellectual institutions and cultivating inclusive, future-oriented knowledge ecosystems that foster accessibility, drive economic growth, and contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.”

Dr. Ahmed Zayed said: “Our collaboration with MBRF perfectly aligns with our mission to equip people across the Arab world with the intellectual and innovative resources they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving global environment. We are confident that this agreement will lead to groundbreaking initiatives that promote real societal progress by investing in knowledge and ensuring inclusive access to it, especially for communities that require specialized cultural and technological support.”

The agreement serves as a practical example of institutional collaboration in the field of knowledge, with both organizations working to expand their social impact through the development and implementation of training programs, the production of accessible and inclusive digital content, and the coordination of joint scientific and cultural initiatives. Through this partnership, MBRF and BA aim to reinforce their roles as key drivers of promoting and spreading knowledge throughout the Arab world.

