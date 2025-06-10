Dubai Police, PCFC sign Memorandum of Understanding

DUBAI, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Police and the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing collaboration and coordination between both entities to achieve shared strategic objectives and elevate safety and security standards across the emirate.

The MoU was signed by Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, and Nasser Al Neyadi, Chief Executive Officer of PCFC.

The agreement outlines a joint framework for the exchange of information and expertise and the enhancement of cooperation in areas related to data and knowledge sharing, thereby supporting both security and customs operations. It also covers the development and implementation of training and capacity-building programmes aimed at upskilling personnel in both institutions. Additionally, the MoU includes the launch of joint community initiatives and awareness campaigns, as well as collaboration on future strategic projects.

Commenting on the occasion, Nasser Al Neyadi said: “The signing of this Memorandum with Dubai Police reflects our mutual commitment to strengthening the security and economic ecosystem of the emirate. It underscores the importance of institutional cooperation in addressing emerging challenges. By aligning efforts with Dubai Police, we aim to develop innovative solutions that safeguard entry points and enhance public safety, in line with the vision of our wise leadership and Dubai’s standing as a global hub for trade and investment.”

Major General Al Mansouri remarked: “This MoU represents a strategic step forward in reinforcing collaboration between Dubai Police and PCFC in pursuit of common goals related to security and stability. We believe that effective integration among government entities is essential in tackling both security and economic challenges. This partnership will significantly enhance our capabilities in combating crime and protecting border entry points.”

He further noted: “Joint task forces will oversee the execution of key initiatives, including awareness campaigns and the exchange of technical expertise, to ensure the sustainability of a safe and stable environment that strengthens Dubai’s reputation as a leading global destination for security and investment.”

