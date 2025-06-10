Dubai Police attracts over 15,000 participants at Eid Labour Championships

DUBAI,10th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Eid Labour Championships, organised by the Dubai Police’s Positive Spirit Council, witnessed a remarkable turnout during the first two days of Eid Al-Adha. The event welcomed over 15,000 attendees and participants at four locations across Dubai: Al Muhaisnah, Al Quoz, Al Satwa, and the Jebel Ali labour accommodations—Nuzul.

The championships were held in cooperation with several key organisations, including the Dubai Event Security Committee, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services, the Dubai Police Station Directors’ Council, the Community Police Section at the Crime Prevention Department, the People of Determination Empowerment Council at Dubai Police, and the ‘On-the-Go’ initiative.

The basketball tournament featured 114 players competing in 14 teams, while the women's volleyball tournament saw 112 women across 14 teams. Additionally, the men's volleyball tournament included 96 players in 12 teams.

Furthermore, the tug-of-war competition drew significant audience participation, with 648 players from 84 teams. In addition, a basketball tournament for the Pakistani community was also held, featuring 80 players across eight teams.

Meanwhile, Sign Language Expert Mohammed Al-Hajjaji, Secretary of the People of Determination Empowerment Council at Dubai Police, delivered educational workshops on sign language and communication techniques for the deaf community.

Fatima Buhajeer, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council, emphasised that this year's Eid Labour Championships, held under the theme "Celebrating Eid Together," saw strong and positive participation from workers and target groups, playing a crucial role in spreading joy during the festive atmosphere of Eid.

She said that the various sports activities aimed to bring happiness to labourers, providing numerous health and psychological benefits, in addition to strengthening social connections and promoting values of tolerance and coexistence. Buhajeer noted that the Eid Labour Championships support Dubai Police's strategic goal of enhancing safety and security, fostering community engagement across all segments of society, and reflecting the community role of Dubai Police.