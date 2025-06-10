Dubai Media City, Dubai Science Park to spotlight innovation pathways at Europe’s largest start-up, tech event, VivaTech

DUBAI, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Media City and Dubai Science Park will demonstrate pathways to nurture innovation at Viva Technology (VivaTech), Europe’s largest start-up and tech event, taking place in Paris on 11-14 June 2025 with a thematic focus on areas including sustainability, climate & mobility; health & longevity; and creative industries & gaming.

Dubai Media City is the cornerstone of the Middle East’s media landscape, while Dubai Science Park is the region’s leading science-focused hub. The districts, part of TECOM Group PJSC, will attend VivaTech as part of the Dubai stand led by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Dubai Media City and Dubai Science Park will be joined at VivaTech by in5, TECOM Group’s start-up incubator, showcasing their contributions to nurturing innovation in line with Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, Dubai Research and Development Programme, and UAE Digital Economy Strategy.

The UAE ranks first in the North Africa and Western Asia region in the Global Innovation Index (GII), which captures innovation ecosystem performance across levers such as human capital and research; infrastructure; market sophistication; and knowledge and technology outputs. TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts and services such as in5 enriches Dubai’s and the UAE’s innovation landscape by enabling innovation and attracting global companies and skilled talent through specialised sector-focused ecosystems, world-class infrastructure, and added value services.

in5 has supported more than 1,000 start-ups that have collectively raised more than AED 7.8 billion in funding since its inception 2013. Operating through dedicated verticals across the technology, media, design, and science sectors, in5 will spotlight its innovators at VivaTech, including Coralytics, a marketing platform tailored for the real estate sector that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance real estate listings and attract buyers, tenants, and sellers.

Suppy, providing fully customisable and branded mobile and web e-commerce solutions for retailers, wholesalers, and marketplaces, will also join in5 at VivaTech, alongside Aire, which uses big data, AI, and automation tech to prepare real estate feasibility studies.

Dubai Media City has fuelled the region’s creative sector since its inception more than two decades ago. Alongside Dubai Production City and Dubai Studio City, the district forms TECOM Group’s Media Cluster, home to more than 4,000 businesses including CNN, Reuters, Discovery Networks, and Epson, and 40,000+ creative professionals.



