UNAMI says Iraq mandate to conclude by end of 2025

BAGHDAD, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) has announced that its mandate will conclude by December 31, 2025 at the request of the Iraqi government.

UNAMI spokesperson Samir Ghattas stated in a press interview there were no ongoing discussions to extend the mandate, and a final decision has been made.

Ghattas pointed out that the 23 UN development agencies operating in Iraq will continue their work in the country.

On April 8, 2024, the Iraqi government submitted a letter to the UN Secretary-General requesting that UNAMI's mission in Iraq conclude by the end of 2025.

The UNAMI was established by Security Council resolution 1500 (2003) at the request of the Government of Iraq, revised under resolution 1770 (2007) and has since been extended on an annual basis.