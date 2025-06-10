Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Board of Directors

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors.

During the meeting, H.H. reviewed ADNOC’s financial performance in the first quarter of 2025 as well as the company’s results throughout its development and expansion journey across various vital sectors.

H.H. was updated on the company’s progress in maximising the value of Abu Dhabi’s unconventional oil and gas resources, including its recent milestone of producing unconventional gas for the first time in the emirate, achieved through harnessing advanced technologies, in collaboration with leading international energy companies.

At the meeting, ADNOC’s new AI tool MEERAi was introduced to enable smarter and quicker executive decision-making processes. The solution will be deployed across the company, with full roll out planned later this year across its various operations.

H.H. reaffirmed the pivotal role of these achievements in further strengthening ADNOC’s position as a leading and reliable global energy provider, highlighting that these endeavours contribute to meeting the growing demand for energy and support the UAE’s vision toward self-sufficiency.

H.H. also praised ADNOC’s ongoing progress in integrating advanced technologies and artificial intelligence solutions across its operations, reemphasising their role in enhancing operational efficiency and maximising value creation.

Moreover, H.H. underscored the role these efforts play in supporting the company’s ambitious vision to become the world’s leading energy company in the use and integration of AI-driven solutions.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the progress of domestic growth projects. These included three new production concessions, which were awarded to ADNOC and international partners by the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs (SCFEA).

H.H. was briefed on XRG’s plan to accelerate global growth and deliver long-term value. XRG, ADNOC’s international energy investment platform, is set to build a top-five integrated global gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) business, targeting 20–25 million tonnes of capacity per annum by 2035. The company is also aiming to create a top-three global chemicals platform.

H.H. was also briefed on ADNOC’s participation in the Make it in the Emirates Forum 2025, held during May 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. highlighted ADNOC’s ongoing efforts to boost local manufacturing and strengthen the nation’s industrial base, including supporting UAE National talent and signing multiple strategic agreements and partnerships to enhance the national industrial sector.

ADNOC’s efforts to develop future Emirati leaders for the company and the UAE’s energy sector were also discussed during the meeting. H.H. commended the role ADNOC plays in empowering UAE future leaders through enhancing their capabilities and supporting their professional ambitions, aligning with the requirements of the rapidly evolving local and international energy sector.

Attending the meeting were Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; and Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance.

