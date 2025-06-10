Sharjah debuts at Readmagine 2025

MADRID, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has concluded its participation in Readmagine 2025, one of Europe’s leading platforms for innovation in the publishing sector. Held in Madrid and organised by the Germán Sánchez Ruipérez Foundation (FGSR), the event marked Sharjah’s debut as the first Arab city to participate, reaffirming the emirate’s status as a regional and global centre for publishing development and international collaboration.

During the international event, SBA participated in a session titled "Empowering Emirati publishers through the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur)", featuring Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of strategic initiatives and global markets at SBA, alongside Shatha Nasser, founder of Kairos Publishing House and one of the winners in the fund’s inaugural launch track.

In the session, Iman Ben Chaibah reaffirmed Sharjah’s commitment to shaping a sustainable and resilient future for the publishing industry in the UAE and the wider region. She introduced Onshur as a strategic initiative designed to empower publishers through three integrated tracks: launch, scale and disrupt.

“The fund was established to address a fundamental challenge: how to ensure the continued strength and growth of the publishing sector over the long term. It responds to this need by offering a well-rounded framework of training, financial backing and professional mentorship, equipping publishers to tackle industry demands and grow their businesses with assurance and skill.”

She went on to credit the vision of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, for shaping the fund’s comprehensive framework. “Onshur offers a fully integrated support system that combines professional guidance, targeted training and access to a network of industry partners and specialists. It also provides practical resources such as trade licences, co-working spaces, affordable printing services and translation support. We were encouraged by the strong international interest in the Onshur model during the event, and we have already scheduled several follow-up meetings to explore potential areas of collaboration.”

For her part, Shatha Nasser shared her journey into publishing, explaining that a simple search for a Spanish novel to recommend to a young Arab reader highlighted a broader cultural gap. Many important literary works had yet to be translated into Arabic. She discovered that many significant literary works remained inaccessible in Arabic. This realisation became the driving force behind the launch of Kairos, a publishing initiative committed to translating classic literature from Spanish, Italian and Portuguese into Arabic, to broaden access to global literary heritage and enrich the region’s cultural landscape.

She went on to highlight the pivotal role that Onshur played in shaping her professional journey. “The fund provided a comprehensive foundation of mentorship, expertise and industry connections that enabled my entry into the publishing sector. It offered practical knowledge across all stages of book production, from acquiring publishing rights to distribution. With the support of a grant, I was able to establish the publishing house and release titles. It was the true starting point for a locally rooted publishing house with an international outlook.”

The session attracted one of the highest levels of engagement at Readmagine 2025, sparking in-depth discussions around the structure of the Onshur Fund and the potential for replicating its model in other markets. Participants praised the leadership of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi and expressed their appreciation for this forward-thinking initiative, describing it as a compelling example of how to support publishers and promote long-term sustainability in the book industry.

Many also voiced their hope that cultural institutions in other countries would consider adopting similar frameworks, recognising the fund’s proven success in empowering publishers and fostering a dynamic, innovation-driven publishing environment.