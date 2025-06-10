International Archives Week 2025 spots light on digital transformation of archives

PARIS, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) – The International Council on Archives (ICA) announced the theme for International Archives Week 2025 (IAW2025), set to take place from 9 to 13 June: #ArchivesAreAccessible: Archives for Everyone. Chosen through a survey completed by more than 300 participants, this theme highlights the critical role accessibility plays in the digital transformation of archives and their ability to reach a global audience.

As archives evolve in the digital age, the ability to provide greater access to archival content is more important than ever. This year’s theme will celebrate how archives around the world are embracing new technologies to open up their collections, making it easier for people to engage with history, culture, and knowledge. Whether through digital platforms, enhanced user interfaces, or innovative preservation techniques, the goal is to ensure that archives are available to all, regardless of geographical location or physical limitations.

ICA will be sharing engaging and educational content across its social media channels. The upcoming content will explore the importance of making archives accessible, offer insights into current trends in digital archives, and highlight success stories from around the world. Join the conversation, share your experiences, and get involved in shaping the future of accessible archives.

Throughout IAW2025, the ICA will showcase how archivists, records managers, and institutions are making significant strides in increasing the accessibility of archival materials. From digitisation projects to user-friendly online archives, the global archival community is working together to create a future where access to historical records is equitable and far-reaching.

This topic will be explored in detail at the International Archives Congress – ICA Barcelona 2025, held under the theme ‘Knowing Pasts, Creating Futures.’