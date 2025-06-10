UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Austria

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the shooting incident at a school in the Austrian city of Graz, which resulted in the death and injuries of a number of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence targeting innocent people.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Austria over this heinous criminal attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.