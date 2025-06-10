Greece to host Investopia Global – Mediterranean 2026

NICOSIA, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) – Following the success of the inaugural edition of Investopia Global – Mediterranean, held in Cyprus with strong participation from leaders, ministers, businesspersons, investors, and economic experts from the UAE, Lebanon, Cyprus, Greece and Europe, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, and Olga Kefalogianni, Greek Minister of Tourism, announced the launch of the event’s second edition, to be held in Greece next year. The upcoming edition aims to strengthen partnerships across key sectors of the new economy, including tourism, innovation, entrepreneurship, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and food security.

The second edition of Investopia Global - Mediterranean will be organised in collaboration with several ministries and government bodies in the UAE and Greece, alongside Investopia partners. The announcement comes as Investopia continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen its presence on both regional and international stages, particularly following the successful organisation of three consecutive editions of Investopia Europe in Milan from 2023 to 2025, before moving to Berlin in June 2026.

Bin Touq affirmed that the UAE and Greece share historical and strategic relations across all fields, particularly in the economic and investment sectors. These relations are significantly supported and nurtured by the wise leadership of both friendly countries. He explained that the UAE is keen to continue enhancing cooperation with its partners in the Greek government in advanced and sustainable economic sectors.

The Minister of Economy said: “The countries of the Mediterranean region enjoy significant momentum from competitive economic components and promising investment opportunities linked to vital areas, particularly the new economy, tourism, hospitality, entrepreneurship, technology, AI, logistics, healthcare, and renewable energy. We look forward, through the second edition of Investopia Global - Mediterranean, which will be held in Greece next year, to enhancing connectivity between business communities and these future sectors, and creating new investment partnerships at both the governmental and private levels, in line with the latest global trends.”

Olga Kefalogianni stated that Greece and the UAE share vibrant and expanding economic relations, underpinned by a sustainable and diversified partnership built through joint efforts. She emphasized that hosting the second edition of Investopia Mediterranean in Greece reflects the strength of economic and investment ties between the two friendly nations. The event, she noted, will further enhance collaboration between the business communities of both countries and support bilateral cooperation across sectors of mutual interest.

Investopia has successfully organised four flagship conferences in the UAE since its inception, along with 16 global editions in various cities around the world. The events brought together over 10,000 participants, including leaders, experts, businessmen, investors, specialists, and entrepreneurs from across the globe, to shape a sustainable economic future, enhance the UAE's position as a leading global investment destination, and create meaningful economic partnerships and promising investment opportunities in sustainable economic sectors such as FinTech, space, aviation technologies, AI, green energy, circular economy, and fashion.

