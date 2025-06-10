UAEU, McGill University announce winners of inaugural joint research grant cycle

AL AIN,10th June, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and McGill University announced the winners of the first cycle of their joint research grant programme. This initiative, established to promote collaborative, high-impact research between the two institutions, supports interdisciplinary projects addressing global challenges in science, medicine, and law.

The four awarded projects of this award are: Reinforcement Learning and Energy-Efficient TinyML Approach for VTOL UAVs”, focusing on enhancing its capabilities through advanced machine learning; and the “SORT: Safety of OIT in a Randomized Trial for Peanuts, Milk, and Eggs” project, a leading study assessing the safety of oral immunotherapy. In addition to the “Creating and Validating Generative AI Models that Synthesize High-Quality MRI Images of Multiple Sclerosis Patients”, aiming to improve diagnostic imaging using artificial intelligence. The final project is “CRISPR-Cas9: Advancing Gene Editing and Exploring Its Ethical and Legal Dimensions”, which explores the frontiers of gene-editing technology and its social impacts.

Commenting on this initiative, Dr. Rami Beiram, Associate Provost for Research at UAEU, stated: “This collaboration with McGill University demonstrates our strategic commitment to fostering global partnerships that drive impactful, interdisciplinary research. The awarded projects highlight how academic cooperation can generate transformative solutions to complex challenges in health, technology, and society. At UAEU, we are proud to support initiatives that not only advance scientific discovery but also align with national priorities and contribute meaningfully to the global research ecosystem.

Dr. Christopher Manfredi, Provost and Executive Vice President of McGill, also stated: “Global research partnerships are critically important for McGill University, and we are pleased to strengthen our partnership with the UAE through these UAEU-McGill research grants. We look forward to the contributions that these outstanding researchers will bring to McGill and to the research and scientific ecosystem at UAEU. This joint program marks an important milestone in deepening academic relations and driving transformative research that benefits both regional and international communities.

This joint initiative signifies UAEU’s commitment as the nation’s flagship university, to academic excellence and impactful research that aligns with national priorities and global needs. The partnership with McGill University, one of the world’s leading research-intensive institutions, further enhances the position of both universities as innovation-driven leaders across various fields.

The joint research grant program marks a strategic step toward deepening academic ties and driving transformative research that serves both regional and international communities. It also opens new horizons for achieving a sustainable, knowledge-based collaboration between the Arab world and Canada.