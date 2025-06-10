Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of BlackRock

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, a leading global investment and asset management company.

During the meeting, discussions focused on investment opportunities across sectors of mutual interest, as well as a review of key global trends in asset management, including sustainable investing and investment funds.

The meeting also explored ways to leverage modern technological solutions to enhance the efficiency and performance of the asset management sector in adapting to local and global market developments.

Also in attendance were Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Crown Prince’s Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

