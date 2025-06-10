UAE President receives Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the two sides exchanged Eid Al-Adha greetings, praying to God to bless both countries and their peoples with continued wellbeing and prosperity.

His Excellency conveyed to the UAE President the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, along with his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed asked His Excellency to convey his own greetings to the Emir, expressing his sincere wishes for ongoing development for Qatar and its people.

His Highness and the Qatari Prime Minister discussed the close relations between the two countries and various aspects of their cooperation. They affirmed their shared commitment to strengthening collaboration for the benefit of both nations.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern and exchanged views on recent developments.

Earlier in the day, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani arrived at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi, where he was received by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, along with a number of officials.

The meeting at Qasr Al Bahr was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE Presidential; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

