AFC Asian Qualifiers: UAE 1-1 Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Kyrgyz Republic’s never-say-die attitude saw them grab a last-gasp goal to hold United Arab Emirates to a 1-1 draw in their AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 Group A tie on Tuesday.

Kyrgyz Republic’s late salvo at Dolen Omurzakov Stadium saw them end their campaign on eight points while Cosmin Olaroiu continues to wait for his first win as UAE head coach with his side finishing on 15 points.

The result qualifies the UAE for the AFC play-offs that lead to the World Cup, which will be held next October.

The UAE's goal was scored by Harib Abdullah in the 30th minute, while Kai Merk scored for the Kyrgyzstan national team in the 90+5 minute.

In another match within the same group, the Uzbekistan national team defeated the Qatar national team 3-0 in Uzbekistan.

With this result, the Uzbekistan national team raised its points tally to 21 points, and the Qatar national team remained in fourth place with 13 points, also qualifying for the AFC play-offs.

Later today, Iran, with 20 points, will face the North Korean national team, who are in last place with 3 points.