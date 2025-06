WASHINGTON, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Ain FC defeated New Zealand's Auckland City by a single goal in a friendly match played as part of Al Ain's training camp in Washington D.C., as they prepare for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.The match's sole goal was scored by Togolese striker Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba.

Al Ain are set to kick off their Club World Cup campaign against Italy's Juventus on June 18.