Major General (Ret.) Mubarak Al Neyadi honoured with Australian Military Medal

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Government of Australia has honoured Staff Major General (Ret.) Mubarak Ali Al Neyadi with the Australian Military Medal, making him the first Emirati to receive this prestigious honour.

The recognition comes in appreciation of his outstanding role in strengthening military cooperation and his contributions to peacekeeping efforts between the two friendly nations—a step that reflects the deep relations between the UAE and Australia.

Colonel Dean Clark, the Australian Defence Attaché to the UAE, expressed during the award ceremony his country’s appreciation for Al Neyadi’s distinguished efforts in enhancing military relations between Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

Ridwan Jadwat, Australian Ambassador to the UAE, stated that awarding the medal to Major General (Ret.) Mubarak Ali Al Neyadi reflects his distinguished role in building trust, consolidating military cooperation, and bringing the perspectives of the two countries closer than ever before.

The medal was presented to Al Neyadi during an official ceremony held at the Australian Ambassador’s residence in Abu Dhabi, attended by several military and diplomatic officials from both countries. This honour marks an important step toward strengthening the strategic partnership between the two friendly nations, including in the fields of defence cooperation, joint military training, and exchange of expertise.