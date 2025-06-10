Abdulla Al Hamed visits London Design Biennale 2025

LONDON, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, has visited the London Design Biennale 2025. During his visit, he toured the pavilion of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, alongside several other pavilions representing other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

Al Hamed also explored the exhibition titled 'Tides and Traditions: The Journey of Maritime Crafts and Heritage’, organised by the House of Artisans and featured within the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s pavilion. Accompanying him on the tour were Victoria Broackes, Director of the London Design Biennale, and Salama Nasser Al Shamsi, Director of Cultural and Historic Sites at the Department.

He particularly engaged with the interactive experience, which skilfully showcased the authentic maritime crafts and rich heritage of the UAE through innovative artistic displays blending tradition and modernity. Al Hamed highly praised the exhibition's exceptional interactive presentation, noting how it inventively conveys the UAE's story to a global audience through the compelling language of art and design, embodying the essence of maritime crafts and the nation's deep-rooted cultural heritage.

The NMO Chairman observed that the exhibition powerfully demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to safeguarding its cultural heritage, especially the maritime crafts that have historically defined the Emirati people's identity and their intrinsic link to the sea. "Our engagement in international platforms such as the London Design Biennale is a testament to our wise leadership’s dedication to presenting authentic Emirati culture globally. This acts as a human bridge, cultivating understanding and fostering a sense of belonging, and simultaneously reinforces the UAE's pivotal role as a cultural beacon that bridges historical traditions with contemporary advancements."

He conveyed his appreciation to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi for their exemplary efforts in advancing Emirati heritage worldwide and presenting it in a manner that truly reflects the UAE’s profound legacy and authenticity. He underscored that these endeavours align with the leadership’s vision to establish culture as a fundamental element of civilisational dialogue and to enhance the UAE's reputation as a nexus of diversity and creativity.

Additionally, Al Hamed visited the pavilions representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, and the State of Qatar, where he viewed the exhibited designs and artistic creations showcasing the rich tapestry of cultures within the Gulf region on the global stage.