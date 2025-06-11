China, US agree on framework to implement leaders' consensus

LONDON, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- China and the United States have agreed in principle on the framework for implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone talks on 5th June and at Geneva talks last month, said Li Chenggang, China's international trade representative and vice commerce minister, on Tuesday.

He made the remarks when briefing the press following the first meeting of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism in London.

According to China Global Television Network (CGTN), the Chinese and US teams engaged in "professional, rational, in-depth, and candid" discussions regarding economy and trade on Monday and Tuesday.

Li said it is hoped that progress made at the London meeting will be conducive to strengthening trust between China and the United States, further promoting the steady and healthy development of economic and trade ties between the two countries.



