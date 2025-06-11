Fujairah International Airport records surge in passenger traffic during Eid Al-Adha

FUJAIRAH, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Fujairah International Airport (FJR) has reported a significant increase in passenger numbers during the Eid Al-Adha travel period.

This Eid Al-Adha saw a notable rise in demand for flights to and from India, the Maldives, Bangkok, Nepal, Jakarta, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

The seamless travel experience through FJR—known for its modern infrastructure, fast check-in processes, and easy access from surrounding emirates—has made it a preferred choice among residents and tourists alike.

“The high turnout this Eid reflects the trust travellers are placing in Fujairah International Airport for their holiday and family visits,” said Captian Esmaeil M. Al Boloushi, General Manager at Fujairah International Airport.

This growth in passenger traffic also brings positive economic impact to the Fujairah community, supporting local businesses, hotels, and tourism operators during a peak travel period.