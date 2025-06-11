Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Emirates Foundation’s first board meeting of 2025

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has chaired the Emirates Foundation’s first board meeting of 2025.

H.H. Highness Sheikh Theyab was briefed on the progress of the foundation's projects and community initiatives, as part of its strategy to empower people and promote sustainable development in the UAE.

Sheikh Theyab was briefed on initiatives implemented in line with the aspirations of the UAE Year of Community, highlighting their role in enhancing community bonds, volunteering culture, and social responsibility.

During the board meeting, the importance of this stage in the foundation's journey was discussed, as well as its role in delivering the leadership’s vision through initiatives that enhance quality of life.

