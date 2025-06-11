UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Chad

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted a military site in Chad, which resulted in the deaths of a number of soldiers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal and terrorist acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and with the government and people of Chad over this heinous and cowardly attack.