Emirati observatory contributes to discovering new exoplanets

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Astronomical Centre announced that the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, located in the Abu Dhabi desert, has participated in observing and confirming the existence of exoplanets— any planet beyond the solar system—in a scientific milestone reflecting the UAE’s growing role in astronomical research.

The achievement reinforces the UAE's active participation in leading international scientific projects aimed at deepening the understanding of the universe and exploring the potential for life beyond Earth.

Eng. Khalfan Al Nuaimi, President of the International Astronomical Centre, stated that this contribution formed part of a collaboration with NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). The Emirati observatory employs techniques to analyse minute fluctuations in stellar brightness in order to detect planets passing in front of their host stars — a widely adopted method for discovering exoplanets.

Eng. Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the Centre, added that the Al Khatim Observatory officially joined the TESS Follow-up Observing Programme (TFOP) in June 2024, following the successful completion of a rigorous training programme led by international experts, followed by a successful practical test observing a candidate planet.

This accomplishment aligns with the UAE’s strategic directives to strengthen its scientific leadership and contribute to global efforts to unlock the secrets of the cosmos, supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure and an ambitious vision for the future.

