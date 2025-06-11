Sharjah prepares for 'Arab Parliament of the Child' in July

SHARJAH, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament for the Child (APC) will convene its second session of the fourth cycle at its headquarters in Sharjah from 22nd to 27th July, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

The organisational committees of the Arab Parliament for the Child held a coordination meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the APC, to prepare and examine all organisational, technical and administrative details to ensure the success of this event.

Participants reviewed the operational progress and followed up on coordination efforts with supporting partners and collaborating entities within the Government of Sharjah. They also discussed the latest developments related to receiving delegations from Arab countries and parliamentary teams participating in the session, in coordination with the League of Arab States and its accredited permanent missions in Cairo.

Al-Barout affirmed that under the wise directives of Sharjah's leadership, the Arab Parliament for the Child remains committed to organising the children’s parliamentary session to the highest professional and institutional standards.

He noted that Sharjah will host young Arab parliamentarians this July, who will gather at the Sharjah Consultative Council to voice their visions, concerns and issues from their communities through a parliamentary approach based on dialogue and conscious expression.