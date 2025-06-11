Sharjah CP lauds national teams for Al Hamriyah Port fire response

SHARJAH, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that crises and emergencies serve as a true test of the high readiness and excellence of national teams.

He emphasised that the national teams' quick preparedness and effective response played a crucial role in preventing human casualties and reducing environmental, technical, and infrastructural damage during the recent fire at Al Hamriyah Port.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan remarks came during a reception at the Ruler’s Office, attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, along with senior officials from federal and local government entities involved in the emergency response.

The Crown Prince conveyed the greetings and gratitude of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to all teams involved in extinguishing the fire. He praised their sincere and dedicated efforts in swiftly managing the situation, ensuring that there were no casualties.

He emphasised how these circumstances highlight the unity and collaboration among national teams and state institutions. He commended the strategic plans in place, which demonstrate the wise leadership’s commitment to optimal readiness and quick response.

The Crown Prince recognised the organisations involved in the fire response efforts. He conveyed his sincere gratitude to all individuals for their contributions and concluded the ceremony with a commemorative group photo of the honourees.