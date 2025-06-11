Royal Development Holding, SAAS to develop AED1.6 billion project in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Royal Development Holding, a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group, has partnered with UAE-based property developer SAAS Properties to launch its inaugural project, an AED1.6 billion branded residence development on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi’s highly coveted community.

The announcement comes only a few days after the launch of Royal Development Holding, illustrating the company’s readiness to enter the market with a landmark property in the heart of the capital, Abu Dhabi alongside established partners in the luxury real estate sector.