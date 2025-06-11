International World Games Association unveils 2034 strategy

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The International World Games Association (IWGA) has launched its comprehensive new strategic roadmap, IWGA Strategy 2025–2034: Agenda for the Development of The World Games and the IWGA.

The strategy was first unveiled at the IWGA Annual General Meeting and developed in close partnership with Quantum Consultancy, the IWGA’s long-standing report and evaluation partner.

The updated strategy is the result of an extensive, year-long consultation process involving a wide range of stakeholders, including IWGA member federations, National Olympic Committees (NOCs), National Sports Organisations (NSOs), athletes, host cities, partners, media and IWGA leadership and staff.

Structured around seven strategic pillars — The World Games, Athlete Experience & Development, Member & Stakeholder Engagement, Commercial Growth, Event Innovation & Expansion, Sustainability, and Organisational Excellence — the strategy sets a clear agenda to position The World Games as a global force for inclusive, sustainable, and athlete-centred sporting excellence.

IWGA ExCo Member Jan Fransoo, who led the working group for the Strategy Paper, said the strategy is a roadmap for innovation, impact and inclusivity — one that embraces change and empowers athletes, members, and partners.

The strategy also introduces mechanisms for implementation, including the development of Key Result Areas (KRAs), ongoing progress reports, and a mid-cycle review following The World Games 2029, to be hosted in Karlsruhe, Germany. It ensures the IWGA remains agile, responsive, and aligned with the evolving global sports landscape.

With the upcoming edition of The World Games set for Chengdu, China from 7th to 17th August 2025, this strategy underscores IWGA’s commitment to delivering world-class, socially impactful, and globally resonant events for years to come. Around 5,000 participants from over 100 countries are expected to take part in this edition.