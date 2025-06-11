Etihad operates four flights to Karachi

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad has further increased its flight frequencies to Karachi, Pakistan, with tickets now available. This expansion is part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to provide guests with more travel options and enhanced connectivity.

From 1st October 2025, Etihad will start flying four times a day on the Abu Dhabi – Karachi route, providing a total of 28 weekly nonstop services to Pakistan’s economic hub.

The enhanced flight frequencies and optimised departure and arrival times are carefully designed to provide guests with maximum convenience and seamless connectivity across Etihad’s expanding global network, including the UAE, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America.

This expansion increases the total number of weekly flights to Pakistan to 60.

The move follows closely on the announcement of new flights to Peshawar, set to commence on 29th September, further strengthening air links between Pakistan and Abu Dhabi.