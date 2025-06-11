Arab League Chief welcomes sanctions by five countries on two far-right Israeli ministers

CAIRO, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, welcomed the decision by the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Norway to impose sanctions on two far-right Israeli ministers for consistently inciting violence against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Aboul Gheit described the move as a significant step toward holding accountable members of the Israeli government who have openly incited violence and contributed to settler attacks against Palestinians with impunity.

He stressed that sanctioning the two ministers sends a clear message to the international community—and to the Israeli people—regarding the criminal actions of certain extremist government officials. These actions, he said, have led to war crimes and severe violations of international humanitarian law in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Aboul Gheit added that the joint decision by the five nations marks an important initial step toward restoring international balance in addressing war crimes against Palestinians and represents a concrete move toward accountability for those involved in inciting ethnic cleansing and genocide.