Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism holds first 'City Briefing of 2025'

DUBAI, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) on Tuesday hosted its first City Briefing of 2025, a key bi-annual stakeholder engagement platform that further reinforces Dubai’s collaborative approach to tourism growth.

Held at the Coca-Cola Arena, the briefing brought together more than 1,300 industry leaders and professionals from across the hospitality, aviation, retail and F&B sectors, along with representatives from government entities.

Reflecting the UAE Year of Community’s focus on building a connected society grounded in belonging and shared purpose, the briefing highlighted the critical role that partners across the public and private sectors are playing in Dubai’s continued tourism performance.

The event was more interactive than ever, with stakeholders providing insights and expertise that is poised to feed into DET’s strategy and initiatives going forward, and further elevate the city’s appeal to global leisure and business audiences.

In the presence of Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of DET, the latest edition provided a comprehensive update on the city’s tourism performance, campaigns, festivals and events, and strategic priorities for the year ahead.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said, “Building on yet another record-breaking performance in 2024, the exceptional results achieved by the industry so far in 2025 is a testament to the resilience and steadfast support of our stakeholders and partners."

He added, “In advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, our focus remains on strengthening the spirit of partnerships, embracing innovation, and creating future-ready experiences that enhance Dubai’s position as the world’s best city to visit, live and work in.

"As we look ahead to the second half of this year and beyond, we will harness the key elements that have driven the industry’s steady growth – a robust and diversified market strategy, a solid collaboration model between the government and private sectors, and global campaigns showcasing the ever-evolving diverse destination offering.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “Dubai’s vibrant calendar of festivals and events reflects our city’s bold vision and boundless ambition – a testament to our commitment to innovation, excellence, and global leadership. These world-class experiences are not only a key driver of visitation but also vital to nurturing the pillars of our economy, from retail and hospitality to aviation and business events.”

Key industry updates included Dubai welcoming 7.15 million international overnight visitors between January and April 2025, a 7 percent YoY increase. This builds on the 18.72 million people who visited in 2024, the second consecutive year of record-setting growth for the city.

The event highlighted key initiatives that reinforce Dubai’s contribution to community, accessibility and sustainability. Central to these efforts is the city’s achievement in becoming the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Under DET’s leadership, in collaboration with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), the initiative has already trained more than 70,000 individuals through the Dubai College of Tourism’s autism and sensory awareness course.

Meanwhile, over 300 hotels have actively engaged in the certification process to deliver accessible experiences to all visitors.

Another significant project that was highlighted at the event was the launch of the “MyDubai Communities” digital platform in April. It is designed to strengthen community bonds and promote the values of tolerance and coexistence, offering access to more than 100 interest-based communities.

During the City Briefing, the new "Dubai. That’s How You Summer" campaign was presented, promoted across various media channels and told through the stories of a wide range of advocates. The campaign positions Dubai as a must-visit summer destination.

Another major global campaign launched by DET in 2025 was "Find Your Story", starring Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. In the captivating brand film, the story reveals the exciting adventures that travellers can enjoy in the city, even during a brief stopover, and highlights Dubai’s desert landscapes and futuristic architecture.

The return of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) – the city’s much-anticipated summer festival – was announced at the briefing. Taking place from 27th June to 31st August 2025, DSS will deliver a vibrant calendar of sales, prize draws, entertainment and cultural experiences for residents and visitors of all ages.

This year’s DSS will also be structured into three retail periods – Summer Holiday Offers, The Great Summer Sale, and Back to School – to drive consumer engagement and maintain momentum.

Dubai’s food scene is a key driver for the city’s tourism sector, and as revealed in the Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report, published by DET, the city issued around 1,200 new restaurant licences in 2024.

The fourth edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai, unveiled last month, reflects Dubai’s fast-growing and diverse culinary scene. The 2025 Guide featured 119 restaurants across 35 cuisines, a 12.3 percent increase from 106 restaurants in 2024, including Dubai’s first MICHELIN three-starred restaurants, FZN by Björn Frantzén and Trèsind Studio.

This year’s Guide also included 3 MICHELIN two-starred restaurants, 14 MICHELIN one-starred restaurants, 22 Bib Gourmand restaurants, and 3 restaurants awarded a MICHELIN Green Star.

The event concluded with a strong call to action for stakeholders to maintain their momentum and continued partnership throughout the year.