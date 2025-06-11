Irregular migrant crossings into EU drop 20% in 2025: Frontex

BRUSSELS, 11th June 2025 (WAM) -- The number of irregular migrant crossings into the European Union fell by 20 percent during the first five months of the year, according to a statement released on Wednesday by Frontex, the EU’s border agency.

The Warsaw-based agency reported a total of 63,700 detected crossings so far in 2025, noting that the most common nationalities among the migrants were Afghan, Bangladeshi, and Malian.

The biggest decreases in irregular crossings were seen in the Western Balkans (minus 56 percent), the western African route (minus 35 percent) and the eastern Mediterranean (minus 30 percent).

There was also a seven percent decrease in migrant crossings from Belarus into Poland and the Baltics to 5,062 crossings, Frontex said. But it pointed to a slight increase of seven percent in the number of migrants crossing the central Mediterranean towards Italy.

Frontex also said that the number of migrants attempting to cross into Britain via the Channel increased by 17 percent to 25,540 compared to the first five months of 2024.