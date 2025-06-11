RTA hosts ‘Fintech Beyond Mobility’ symposium

DUBAI, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) hosted an exclusive fintech symposium focused on the future of digital finance and seamless payment ecosystem.

The event revolved around the theme of: “RTA Fintech Beyond Mobility,” bringing together key leaders from Central Bank, finance, technology, and mobility sectors.

The symposium highlighted the transformative convergence of fintech and mobility, reinforcing RTA’s commitment to innovation and shaping the future of intelligent, seamless, and customer-centric mobility solutions.

The session began with an opening address by Mohammed Yousuf Al Mudharreb, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Support Technology Services Sector (CTSS) who delivered the opening address at this symposium.

Al Mudharreb expressed his delight about the gathering of this dedicated fintech forum and extended a warm welcome to the RTA guests, comprising leaders and experts from diverse financial institution.

Speaking at the event, Al Mudharreb, said, “We are proud to host the ‘Fintech Beyond Mobility’ symposium, which reflects RTA’s commitment to driving innovation at the intersection of technology, finance, and transportation. Our vision goes beyond building infrastructure; we are creating an intelligent, seamless mobility ecosystem powered by advanced fintech solutions. Through strategic investments and partnerships, we aim to lead the transformation toward a smarter, cashless, and customer-centric future that aligns with Dubai’s broader digital and AI strategies.”

The event's interactive sessions were initiated by Salahaldeen Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director of Technology Strategy and Governance Department at RTA’s Corporate Support Technology Services Sector, with a presentation titled, “Simplify People Experience in Transport and Beyond: nol’s Transition to the FinTech.”

Al Marzooqi walked the attendees through the journey of nol card and its transition from the Card Based Ticketing (CBT) to the Account Based Ticketing (ABT). The ABT project has paved the way for a broader fintech transformation.

Paul Kayrouz, the Chief Fintech Officer at the Central Bank of the UAE shared his insights into the initiatives led by the Central Bank to promote a cashless economy and bolster the fintech ecosystem in the UAE.

Jan Pilbauer, CEO of Al Etihad Payments, took the attendees through how the UAE's payment landscape is being transformed through the domestic card scheme Jaywan and the instant payment platform Aani. He shared key insights into the groundbreaking initiatives that are driving the evolution of digital payments across the nation.

Mohammed Ali Yusuf, CEO of Fuze delved into the Transformative Role of Stablecoins and the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC’s) in the Digital Payment Ecosystem. This compelling session offered valuable insights into how digital currencies are shaping the future of payments.

The symposium also included a compelling panel discussion exploring the essential factors for establishing a successful fintech and digital bank. Moderated by Shafique Ibrahim, Fintech Expert at RTA, the session brought together a remarkable lineup of industry pioneers, including Hasan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Group, and Wael Fakharany, CEO of Edenred and Mohammed Yusuf. Together, they offered valuable insights and shared their expertise on what drives growth and innovation in the fintech and digital banking sectors.

The event concluded by hosting distinguished guests in a guided tour to the RTA nol Digital Payment Excellence Centre.