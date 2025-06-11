From Nice to Abu Dhabi: Global forum builds momentum for ocean action beyond UNOC3

NICE, France, 11th June 2025 (WAM) -- With momentum building around ocean action at the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, a high-level forum titled “The Ocean Relay: From Nice to Abu Dhabi” emerged as a defining moment, convening global and regional leaders to map out a bold, coordinated path for marine and coastal health and sustainability.

Held at La Baleine at the Palais des Expositions de Nice and convened in strategic partnership by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and the Republic of France, the forum, facilitated by MENA Oceans, an initiative by Goumbook, featured the official announcement of the Nice – Abu Dhabi Manifesto, bridging outcomes from UNOC3 with the upcoming IUCN World Conservation Congress (Abu Dhabi, October 2025), and the UN Water Conference (UAE, December 2026).

During the event, Richard Brisius, Race Chairman of The Ocean Race handed over the Nature's Baton to Dr. Sheikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD. Nature's Baton is a symbol of the Relay4Nature joint initiative between Peter Thomson and The Ocean Race, which helps give the ocean a voice on the critical issues affecting our planet at landmark events where decisions are made about the environment.

This pivotal event underscored the urgency of sustaining focus on ocean action beyond UNOC3, and aligning priorities to advance ecosystem health, foster a regenerative Blue Economy, and enhance interlinkages between critical nature agendas.

In her remarks, Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, the Global Vice Chair of SDG 14, emphasised the UAE’s commitment to international cooperation: “As we convene in Nice and look ahead to Abu Dhabi, it is clear that our collective future depends on unified action for our oceans. The UAE is proud to lead and champion this momentum through international partnerships that align coastal and marine priorities. By building bridges between regions and reinforcing science-based policies, we are laying the groundwork for lasting impact, where ocean health becomes a cornerstone of global climate resilience and sustainable development.”

“After the One Ocean Summit in 2022, and as co-host of the third United Nations Ocean Conference this week in Nice, France remains strongly committed to protecting the ocean as a crucial climate regulator and reservoir of invaluable biodiversity,” Barbara Pompili, France Ambassador for the Environment, said. “IUCN is a long-standing partner and a key ally in preserving ocean resources. Through this Nice – Abu Dhabi Manifesto, we reaffirm together our shared ambition to safeguard the ocean.”

“After UNOC3, we are accountable to the commitments made in Nice. The Ocean Relay has affirmed that the ocean agenda is continuous, and it needs to be carried forward through sustained commitment, credible, science-based action, and collaborative partnerships across sectors,” said Dr. Grethel Aguilar, IUCN Director-General. “With only five years to achieve the 30x30 target, partnerships like the one that underscores this Manifesto are vital to keep ambition high and step-up actions to protect oceans. IUCN and France have been allies for decades, and we are pleased to continue working together to advance the mandates forged here and translate them into coordinated, equitable pathways to transformative change, as we look towards the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi, and beyond.”

Tatiana Antonelli Abella, founder and managing director of Goumbook and Chair of the MENA Oceans Initiative, highlighted the importance of sustained momentum for lasting progress: “Taking the outcomes from UNOC3 here in Nice forward, The Ocean Relay has helped lay the foundations of a purpose-driven agenda that bridges science, policy, and ground realities. As we look toward Abu Dhabi and the milestones ahead, the imperative is to build collaborative pathways that drive this momentum onward and turn our shared ambition into coordinated, measurable progress for ocean health and coastal resilience.”

Following keynotes by Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri and Minister Barbara Pompili, the panel discussion centred on transformative efforts and opportunities for global collaboration that would turn the tide on ocean conservation beyond the midway point of the UN Ocean Decade (2021 - 2030).

Among the forum’s key outcomes were commitments to:

● Align ocean and water conservation priorities across global milestones and within broader environmental policies both regionally and globally

● Mobilise state and non-state actors to collaboratively accelerate progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG14)

● Drive forward initiatives, strengthen partnerships, and advance practical solutions for lasting ocean health and coastal resilience

Looking ahead towards Abu Dhabi and the evolving trajectory of the global ocean agenda beyond it, “The Ocean Relay”, and the commitments highlighted therein, set the tone for actionable and forward-looking frameworks to deliver lasting change for ocean and coastal systems globally.