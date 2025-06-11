Air Arabia doubles frequency to Maldives

SHARJAH, 11th June 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, today announced the expansion of its existing service between Sharjah and Maldives to twice daily non-stop flights starting 27th October 2025.

The increase in frequency comes after a year from operating the service between Sharjah International Airport and Velana International Airport in Malé will now offer customers greater convenience and flexibility to explore the tropical paradise of the Maldives.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, stated, "We are glad to further strengthen our presence in the Maldives with this increased frequency, offering travellers even greater connectivity and flexibility. The step to double our flights reflects the growing demand for air travel to this popular destination. We remain committed to providing our customers with reliable, affordable, and value-driven air travel, while expanding our network to meet the evolving needs of our passengers."