Emirates Franchise Association organises ‘Franchise Unites Us and Innovation Leads Us’ forum

ABU DHABI, 11th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Franchise Association, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organised the "Franchise Unites Us and Innovation Leads Us" forum at the Chamber’s headquarters in celebration of World Franchise Day, observed on 11th June.

The event was held in collaboration with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, and featured a select group of entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and representatives from government and private sector entities involved in or interested in the franchise sector.

The franchise sector is witnessing rapid growth both locally and internationally. In the UAE, revenues have exceeded AED100 billion annually, with an annual growth rate of 15%, while global revenues surpassed AED6 trillion. In the MENA region, the total market value is estimated at over AED120 billion.

Globally, the sector encompasses more than two million franchisees, providing jobs for more than 19 million people, reflecting its vital role in supporting economies and promoting entrepreneurship.

The forum is part of the Association’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the importance of the franchise sector and its pivotal role in supporting the national economy and empowering entrepreneurs. Franchising is considered one of the most successful and sustainable models for the growth of SMEs as well as expanding the reach of local and regional brands.

The forum was attended by Noor Al Tamimi, Chairwoman of the Emirates Franchise Association; Maher Taresh Al Alili, Vice Chairman of the Association; Sultan Al Hindasi, Member of the Association’s Board of Directors; members of the Executive Committee; working groups; and several representatives from the UAE’s chambers of commerce.

During her opening remarks, Noor Al Tamimi, Chairwoman of the Emirates Franchise Association, said that celebrating World Franchise Day reinforces the franchise sector’s status within the UAE's economic ecosystem, especially considering national efforts to diversify sources of income and promote an entrepreneurial culture.

She emphasised that franchising today is a practical tool for business growth, enabling entrepreneurs to operate within an integrated operational system, allowing them to benefit from knowledge, training, and institutional support.

Al Tamimi said, "The Emirates Franchise Association continues to implement its national strategy aimed at enabling Emirati brands to expand locally and globally. The relaunch of the Association’s corporate identity has been a significant turning point in its journey, especially after it received official recognition from the World Franchise Council, which made it the accredited representative of the UAE at this international forum.”

She confirmed that the Association hopes to be a strategic partner in building an integrated franchise ecosystem in the UAE, one that is based on supportive legislation, accessible financing, specialised training, and international representation.

She emphasised the Association’s commitment to working with its partners at the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the Khalifa Fund, the Business Women Council, and all relevant national entities to expand the impact of franchising to reach every ambitious entrepreneur in the UAE.

In a recorded speech presented during the forum Simon Bartholomew, Secretary General of the World Franchise Council, stressed that World Franchise Day celebrates the global franchise community in recognition of its contributions to the international economic landscape, and raises awareness of the franchise sector’s role in shaping modern economies.

Simon encouraged all franchise associations around the world, as well as franchisors, franchisees, suppliers, and partners, to participate in World Franchise Day events to highlight the resilience that franchising offers entrepreneurs and its support for a sustainable economic future, encouraging more entrepreneurs to adopt this promising business model.

The forum included a dialogue session called, "Meeting of Minds," bringing together leading franchise owners in the UAE, along with specialised consultants and industry experts.

They discussed key opportunities and challenges related to expanding local franchises along with the legal, operational, and financial support mechanisms needed to enhance their competitiveness and sustainable growth.

The programme also featured an interactive visual presentation highlighting the Association’s achievements and showcasing successful Emirati brands that have expanded locally and internationally through franchising.

It focused on the Association’s efforts to support the development of an integrated franchise system in the UAE based on innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

The event also included several accompanying activities, most notably the "Franchise Walk," which showcased a selection of local and international brands. In addition, the Association organised advisory sessions in collaboration with several consultancy firms, offering specialised professional guidance on the legal, regulatory, and operational aspects of the franchise model.

At the conclusion of the event, the Association reaffirmed its commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and strengthening the supportive environment for franchising in the country. It called on start-ups and local brands to take advantage of the benefits of Association membership, which include guidance, training, institutional representation, and access to new markets through local and international partnerships.