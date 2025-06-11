Sharjah Institute for Heritage welcomes Ambassador of Maldives

SHARJAH, 11th June 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, received Mohamed Hussain Shareef, Ambassador of the Republic of the Maldives to the UAE, at the Institute’s headquarters on Tuesday.

The official visit aimed to strengthen cultural and heritage collaboration between the two countries and included the presentation of an official invitation for the Maldives to be the Guest of Honour at the 25th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum.

Dr. Al Musallam stated, “We were pleased to host the Ambassador of the Republic of the Maldives at the Institute, which was a valuable opportunity to explore avenues of cooperation in the field of intangible cultural heritage and to exchange expertise in preserving and documenting oral traditions and folk tales. We also handed over the official invitation for the Maldives to be Guest of Honour at the 25th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum, as a reflection of our deep appreciation for the rich Maldivian culture.”

He continued, “The Narrator Forum has become a global platform celebrating storytellers and memory keepers from various cultures. The Maldives’ participation this year will bring fresh dimensions to the forum with legends and folktales drawn from the sea and islands, narratives that resonate deeply with our Gulf maritime heritage.”

Mohamed Hussain Shareef expressed his deep appreciation for the invitation extended by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and praised Dr. Al Musallam’s efforts in building bridges of cultural communication between peoples.

He noted that the Maldives being chosen as Guest of Honour at the Forum represents a unique opportunity to present Maldivian heritage to both Arab and international audiences.

He added that the Maldives possesses a rich trove of stories, legends, and oral traditions inspired by its island and marine environment, making its forthcoming participation a meaningful contribution to the cultural landscape and a driver for cross-cultural dialogue.

During the visit, a short documentary was shown about Maldivian Heritage Week 2021.

Both sides discussed potential cultural cooperation and the Maldives’ anticipated role in the forum.

Dr Al Musallam also presented a selection of the Institute’s publications that spotlight Emirati and Gulf cultural heritage, particularly in the areas of oral storytelling and folk narratives, highlighting the cultural connection between the maritime traditions of the UAE and the Maldives.

At the close of the meeting, the official invitation was formally delivered, naming the Maldives as the Guest of Honour for the 25th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum.

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam accompanied Ambassador Shareef on a tour of the Institute’s facilities, showcasing specialised departments and permanent exhibitions such as the Storytelling Centre, the Arab Heritage Centre, the World Heritage Hall, the Reference Library and Archives, and the Manuscript Restoration Laboratory.

During the visit, the Ambassador was introduced to the Institute’s major initiatives and research projects focused on safeguarding intangible cultural heritage and documenting oral traditions. He expressed admiration for the Institute’s institutional and methodical efforts to preserve collective memory.

Launched 25 years ago, the Sharjah International Narrator Forum began as a pioneering cultural initiative dedicated to storytellers, oral historians, and guardians of intangible heritage from around the world. Over a quarter of a century, the forum has established itself as an international platform celebrating folk narratives and preserving oral memory through scholarly sessions, heritage performances, and interactive programmes that blend authenticity with innovation.

Organised annually by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the forum attracts a distinguished group of researchers, practitioners, and cultural institutions specialising in intangible heritage. Each edition features a new thematic focus and honours outstanding figures who have contributed to the preservation of folk narratives, making the forum a defining event on the Arab and international cultural calendar.