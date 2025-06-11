Zayed Higher Organisation raises voices of People of Determination from United Nations platform

ABU DHABI, 11th June 2025 (WAM) -- During its participation in the official side event of the COSP18 conference in New York, the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) highlighted inspiring stories, innovative solutions, and called for inclusive and comprehensive partnerships.

The Organisation reaffirmed its leadership in bringing the UAE’s experience in empowering and integrating People of Determination to global forums, through its active participation in the official side event at the 18th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP18), held at the United Nations headquarters in New York under the theme: "Empowering Inclusive Development through Disability-Inclusive Action and Effective Partnerships."

During the session, organised by the ZHO in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the United Nations and Rehabilitation International, a distinguished group of decision-makers, experts, and activists from around the world gathered.

The Organisation delivered a global call to action for joint work, continued collaboration, transcending borders, and fostering inclusion and empowerment for People of Determination in every aspect. It also conveyed a clear message to the world: empowerment only happens through partnership, and the future cannot be truly inclusive unless all people, in all their diversity, are at the centre of policies and programmes.

During the session, the ZHO announced the launch of the International Journal of Disability and Rehabilitation Studies, a specialised research platform that enhances the scientific impact to serve People of Determination globally. Established in partnership with Rehabilitation International, the journal aims to promote impactful scientific research that makes a difference in the lives of People of Determination worldwide.

In his recorded opening remarks, Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organisation and Vice President of Rehabilitation International for the MENA Region, emphasised the importance of collective action to enhance inclusion across borders from the UAE to the world.

He stated, “Our participation in this event reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to making inclusion and integration a sustainable approach that guarantees equal opportunities for People of Determination to participate, excel, and lead. At the ZHO, we believe that inclusion is not optional, it is essential to build a more just and sustainable future. Through this session, we have shared successful human experiences, based on a national vision of empowerment, with countries around the world. We are not here to promote achievement, but to present a practical model that reflects the vision of our wise leadership for an inclusive society that provides opportunities and supports human diversity.”

He added, “We do not merely provide care and rehabilitation services, but we are building an empowerment ecosystem that believes every individual, regardless of their abilities, has a role in the development process. This is not just a slogan, but a national commitment reinforced by the UAE’s policies and implemented by the ZHO in all its initiatives.”

Al Humaidan also addressed the participants from different countries: “People of Determination are not just a topic for discussion at conferences—they are partners in policymaking and solutions. This is a firm belief we hold, embodied in our partnerships with both the public and private sectors, and with international organisations.”

In a paper titled “Success Stories and Inclusive Solutions” presented by Abdullah Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector at the Organisation, he highlighted the Organisation’s major achievements in professional empowerment. He emphasised that People of Determination have tremendous potential, provided the community also believes in them.

Al Kamali said, “Inclusion does not stop at providing services, it is a belief in human potential and the right to dignity and participation.”

He noted that the UAE is driven by a deep conviction in the abilities of People of Determination. The Organisation developed the first national vocational qualification specifically for them, creating real opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. This translates inclusion into an economy of innovation and calls for investing in people and building a fairer, more participatory world.

Hamad Hazza Al Darmaki, a coach at Al Ain Club for People of Determination, shared his personal journey: “I returned from my studies in the US not only with a degree but with a mission. I founded the first football team for the Deaf in the UAE and the first official association for them. I also contributed to developing the Emirati Sign Language Dictionary in cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organisation and the UAE Deaf Association, to preserve our visual language and cultural identity.”

He added, “True empowerment is when we are the ones writing the chapters of change. My participation in the committee to host the 20th World Federation of the Deaf Congress in 2027 in Abu Dhabi was a source of national pride. Today, I continue as a coach at Al Ain Club for People of Determination, nurturing new talents and advocating for empowerment through sports and education.”

Mira Al Shamsi, a genomic analyst at the Organisation and Vice Chair of the Health Committee at Rehabilitation International, stated: “Comprehensive and inclusive health is not an additional service, it is a fundamental human right that must be ensured for all, especially persons with disabilities.” She emphasised the need to redesign health systems to be built with and for persons with disabilities, based on the principles of equality, non-discrimination, and equal opportunity enshrined in the Convention.

She noted that the Zayed Higher Organisation applies a data-driven, equity-based approach, where participation in the Emirati Genome Programme is not limited to diagnosis, but also aims to design tailored health and educational interventions that meet individual needs and consider genetic diversity and social context.

She underscored that building inclusive health systems requires cross-sector partnerships and real empowerment of persons with disabilities as rights-holders, not merely service recipients. She concluded, “The UAE is committed to continuing to work in line with the principles of the CRPD to ensure fair, accessible, and human rights-based health for all.”

Maryam Al Qubaisi, activist and MS Ambassador, concluded, “I was diagnosed with the disease at 17, and it changed my dreams, but I chose to be the voice of those who aren’t heard. The real barriers are not in the body but in thoughts and society.” She spoke about her “Inclusive Design for Inclusion” initiative, affirming, “True innovation begins when we design technology with, not for, People of Determination. Technology should not just race ahead, it must include everyone.”