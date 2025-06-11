EU can build new partnerships while maintaining strong US ties: Foreign policy chief

BRUSSELS, 11th June 2025 (WAM) -- The High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union/Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas has said that the European Union (EU) remains committed to its transatlantic relationship with the US, but this should not prevent the bloc from forging new global partnerships.

Speaking at the German Marshall Fund's Brussels Forum 2025, Kallas said while the EU continues to value its relationship with Washington, Europe must also seize emerging opportunities to diversify its global alliances.

"We still value the relationship with what we have with the Americans. But it doesn't mean that we can't build other relationships," she added.

The EU official emphasised that Europe is seen as a reliable and predictable partner by many countries around the world, presenting a "unique opportunity window" for the EU to strengthen its geopolitical position.

Kallas rejected the idea that Europe is drifting away from the US, instead describing the evolution of their relationship as a sign of maturity.

"We are with the Americans not growing apart, but growing up in our relationship," she said.

"We have other friends. We have additional friends."​​​​​​​