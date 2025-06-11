UAE's candidate elected President of Airsports Federation of Asia

DUBAI, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) – The General Assembly of the Airsports Federation of Asia (AFA) has unanimously elected the UAE's candidate, Yousef Hassan Al Hammadi, as President of the continental federation for a new four-year term. The election took place today in Dubai during the General Assembly of the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI).

The election demonstrates the significant confidence in Emirati capabilities within continental and international systems, alongside the UAE's expanding role in advancing air sports regionally and globally.

Following his election, Al Hammadi said that this new role is a substantial responsibility and will drive him to further promote and expand air sports throughout the continent. He affirmed his dedication to representing the UAE with distinction in this capacity.

The meeting also included the election of the new AFA Executive Committee members.