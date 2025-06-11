Egypt requires prior approval for Gaza border visits for security reasons: Statement

CAIRO, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Egypt has called on international delegations wishing to visit the border area near Gaza to express support for Palestinian rights to secure prior approval, citing safety concerns and sensitive security conditions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that while Egypt welcomes the global outpouring of support for Palestinian rights, it also emphasises that all requests must adhere to established regulatory procedures, which have been enforced since the start of the Gaza war.

The ministry added that these procedures entail submitting an official request via Egyptian embassies abroad, foreign embassies in Cairo, or through organisational representatives to the foreign ministry.

"Egypt welcomes the regional and international support, whether official or popular, for legitimate Palestinian rights and rejection of siege, starvation, and Israel's blatant and systematic violations against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," the foreign ministry's statement read.

However, the ministry stressed the importance of adhering to these established regulatory measures "to ensure the safety of visiting delegations due to the sensitive security conditions since the onset of the crisis in Gaza."

It added that "no requests or invitations will be considered or responded to if submitted outside the framework specified by the regulatory provisions and the established mechanism in this regard."

Furthermore, the ministry noted that numerous visits by foreign governmental and non-governmental human rights organisations have previously been arranged through these channels.

Similarly, the foreign ministry reaffirmed that foreign citizens intending to come to Egypt must adhere to Egyptian law and regulations, including obtaining necessary visas or permits.